New Suit - Employment

Kraft Heinz was slapped with an employment lawsuit on Friday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit was brought by Anthony J. Peraica & Associates on behalf of Colette McCadd, who was allegedly denied a religious exemption from the company's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-07096, McCadd v. Kraft Heinz Co.