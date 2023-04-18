New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Ford Motor Co. was slapped with a consumer class action Tuesday in Massachusetts District Court. The lawsuit pursues claims that a transmission defect in certain Ford Expeditions, Mustangs, Rangers, F-150s and Navigators causes the vehicles to jerk, lunge and hesitate between gears. The suit was filed by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman, the Carlson Law Firm, Brent Coon & Associates and Wallace Miller LLP. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-10829, McCabe v. Ford Motor Company.

Automotive

April 18, 2023, 6:03 PM

Plaintiffs

Daniel McCabe

Plaintiffs

Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman

defendants

Ford Motor Company

nature of claim: 385/over property damage arising from an allegedly faulty product