Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Dorsey & Whitney on Friday removed an employment lawsuit against Canon Solutions America Inc. to California Central District Court. The suit, filed by Remedy Law Group on behalf of a former Canon sales executive, alleges claims for sexual harassment, retaliation and unlawful termination. The case is 8:22-cv-01989, McCabe v. Canon Solutions America, Inc. et al.

Technology

October 29, 2022, 4:07 PM