New Suit

Facebook was hit with a lawsuit in Texas Western District Court regarding a dispute surrounding account record production. The complaint, filed by ScottHulse PC on behalf of James Wesley McBroom, contends that the plaintiff is fighting criminal charges for sexual assault and is requesting Facebook to release account records with conversations between the plaintiff and a witness, which he claims could possibly help his case. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00203, McBroom v. Meta Platforms, Inc.

Internet & Social Media

May 19, 2023, 6:04 PM

Plaintiffs

James Wesley McBroom

Plaintiffs

Scott Hulse Marshall Feuille Finger Thurmond

defendants

Meta Platforms, Inc.

nature of claim: 890/