Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner and Dykema Gossett on Friday removed to Missouri Western District Court a product liability lawsuit against General Motors and Jevon McBride. The partially redacted suit, arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by the A.W. Smith Law Firm on behalf of a plaintiff who claims that a defective seatbelt caused her pregnancy to suffer placental abruption, obligating her to deliver the baby 'extremely' prematurely. The case is 4:22-cv-00639, McBride, as Next Friend for J.M., a minor child v. General Motors LLC et al.