Judith A. Archer of Norton Rose Fulbright has entered an appearance for District of Columbia Health Benefit Exchange Authority in a pending data breach class action. The case, filed April 14 in District of Columbia District Court by Mason LLP and Barnow & Associates, accuses the defendant of failing to secure and safeguard the personal health information of more than 56,000 patients. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Richard J. Leon, is 1:23-cv-01043, Mcateer v. Distrct Of Columbia Health Benefit Exchange Authority.

May 30, 2023, 12:00 PM

Kathleen Mcateer

Mason LLP

Barnow & Associates, PC

Distrct Of Columbia Health Benefit Exchange Authority

Distrct Of Columbia Health Benefit Exchange Authority D/B/A DC Health Link

Norton Rose Fulbright

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract