Judith A. Archer of Norton Rose Fulbright has entered an appearance for District of Columbia Health Benefit Exchange Authority in a pending data breach class action. The case, filed April 14 in District of Columbia District Court by Mason LLP and Barnow & Associates, accuses the defendant of failing to secure and safeguard the personal health information of more than 56,000 patients. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Richard J. Leon, is 1:23-cv-01043, Mcateer v. Distrct Of Columbia Health Benefit Exchange Authority.
Health Care
May 30, 2023, 12:00 PM