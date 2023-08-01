New Suit - Fraud

Dinsmore & Shohl filed a lawsuit Tuesday in Wyoming District Court alleging fraud against Valsoft Corp. and Aspire Software in connection with a $3.5 million asset purchase agreement. The suit, filed on behalf of BEI Services and Weston D. McArtor, contends that the defendants reneged on a provision to retain McArtor as vice president, causing him to lose funds and medical coverage needed for his cancer treatment. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00136, McArtor et al v. Valsoft Corporation Inc et al.

Technology

August 01, 2023, 9:01 PM

Plaintiffs

Bei Services Inc

Weston D McArtor

Dinsmore & Shohl

defendants

Aspire USA LLC

Valsoft Corporation Inc

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract