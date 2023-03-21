Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Dickie McCamey & Chilcote on Tuesday removed a toxic tort lawsuit against Norfolk Southern to Ohio Northern District Court. The suit, filed by attorneys Holly Hanni and Katherine Rudzik on behalf of Scott McAller, Reann Daron and other plaintiffs, is part of a wave of cases brought on behalf of businesses and residents who were allegedly exposed to toxic chemicals released from a Feb. 3 train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio. The case is 4:23-cv-00604, McAller et al. v. Norfolk Southern Railway Co. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

March 21, 2023, 7:01 PM

Plaintiffs

Allison Daron

Janmakia Daron

Reann Daron

Scott McAller

Plaintiffs

Katherine E. Rudzik

Holly Hanni

defendants

Norfolk Southern Corporation

Norfolk Southern Railway Company

defendant counsels

Dickie, McCamey & Chilcote

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims