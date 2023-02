New Suit - Wrongful Death

Goodyear Tire & Rubber was hit with a wrongful death lawsuit Monday in Texas Eastern District Court. The lawsuit, for claims of severe and fatal injuries stemming from a defective tire, was brought by Hossley Embry LLP on behalf of the Estate of William McAlister Sr. and other plaintiffs. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00074, McAlister et al v. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company.