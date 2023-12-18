Weil, Gotshal & Manges partners Caroline Zalka and Jonathan D. Polkes have stepped in to represent Estee Lauder, its CEO and CFO in a pending securities class action. The case, filed Dec. 7 in New York Southern District Court by Levi & Korsinsky, accuses the defendants of concealing adverse conditions concerning the company's supply chain and mismanaging inventory levels. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian, is 1:23-cv-10669, McAlice v. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. et al.
Retail & Consumer Goods
December 18, 2023, 8:32 AM