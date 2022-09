Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Litchfield Cavo on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Bethel Area Housing Inc. and Embrace Living Communities to Missouri Western District Court. The suit, over alleged race-based employment discrimination, was filed by MAB Law on behalf of Aretha McAdoo. The case is 4:22-cv-00572, McAdoo v. Embrace Living Communities et al.

Missouri

September 01, 2022, 4:43 PM