Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Jackson Lewis on Wednesday removed a disability-based employment discrimination lawsuit against Tavern on the Wharf and other defendants to Massachusetts District Court. The complaint was filed by Mass Bay Law Associates and the Royal Law Firm on behalf of a former manager. The case is 1:23-cv-10898, McAdams v. Tavern on the Wharf LLC et al.

Massachusetts

April 26, 2023, 4:22 PM

Plaintiffs

Liza McAdams

defendants

Paul Tupa

Peter Lucido

Tavern on the Wharf, LLC

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination