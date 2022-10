New Suit - Contract

Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Monday in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims on behalf of counter-drone handheld technology manufacturer MC2 Sabtech Holdings Inc. d/b/a IXI Technology Inc. and its affiliate IXI EW LLC. The suit, over a post-award bid process dispute, brings claims against the U.S. Department of Defense. The case is 1:22-cv-01582, MC2 Sabtech Holdings, Inc. v. USA.

Technology

October 26, 2022, 6:39 AM