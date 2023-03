New Suit - ERISA

UnitedHealth and CKE Restaurants Holdings were hit with an ERISA lawsuit on Thursday in Florida Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Your Insurance Attorney PLLC on behalf of an anonymous plaintiff, challenges the defendants' denial of coverage for the plaintiff's surgery. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-21037, M.C. v. UnitedHealthcare Insurance Co. et al.

Health Care

March 16, 2023, 6:18 PM

Plaintiffs

M.C.

Plaintiffs

Your Insurance Attorney, PLLC

defendants

UnitedHealthcare Insurance Company

CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc.

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations