Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Stoel Rives on Friday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Kaiser Foundation Hospitals to Oregon District Court. The complaint was filed by Lafky & Lafky on behalf of a plaintiff who claims she has been subjected to retaliation for raising concerns about the quality of care administered to patients. The case is 6:23-cv-00969, Mazur v. Kaiser Foundation Hospitals.

Health Care

June 30, 2023, 6:07 PM

Plaintiffs

Yelena Mazur

Plaintiffs

Lafky & Lafky

defendants

Kaiser Foundation Hospitals

defendant counsels

Stoel Rives

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination