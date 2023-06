New Suit

Prudential Financial was slapped with an insurance coverage lawsuit Thursday in California Central District Court. The court action, brought by the Law Office of Bennett M. Cohen on behalf of Ellen Mazin, seeks to establish that the defendant's cancellation and request for reimbursement of health benefits is erroneous. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-05184, Mazin v. The Prudential Insurance Company of America.

Insurance

June 29, 2023, 8:05 PM

Plaintiffs

Ellen Mazin

Plaintiffs

Law Office Of Bennett M. Cohen, PC

defendants

The Prudential Insurance Company of America

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute