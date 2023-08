Removed To Federal Court

Commonwealth Health Physician Network on Tuesday removed a data breach class action to Pennsylvania Middle District Court. The complaint was filed by Saltz Mongeluzzi Barrett & Bendesky and Turke & Strauss on behalf of patients who claim their personal information was published online by hackers. The defendant is represented by Jackson Lewis. The case is 3:23-cv-01279, Maziarz et al v. Commonwealth Health Physician Network - Cardiology.

Health Care

August 01, 2023, 3:17 PM

Plaintiffs

Colleen Maziarz

Robert Maziarz

Plaintiffs

Saltz Mongeluzzi Barrett & Bendesky, Pc

Turke & Strauss LLP

defendants

Commonwealth Health Physician Network - Cardiology

Scranton Cardiovascular Physician Services, LLC

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims