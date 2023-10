Who Got The Work

Caroline E. Oks of Gibbons has entered an appearance for Cigna, the health insurer, in a pending insurance lawsuit. The complaint, filed Sept. 9 in New Jersey District Court by Gottlieb & Greenspan on behalf of Mazen Itani M.D., seeks to recover more than $17,000 from the defendant as an arbitration award from a disputed insurance claim. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Esther Salas, is 2:23-cv-20385, Mazen Itani MD, PC v. Cigna Healthcare.

October 30, 2023, 1:12 PM

