Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Klein, Thomas & Lee on Tuesday removed a breach-of-warranty lawsuit against Nissan USA to California Central District Court. The suit, for claims under the Song-Beverly Consumer Warranty Act, was filed by the Barry Law Firm on behalf of the owner of a 2019 Nissan Altima. The case is 2:23-cv-00729, Mazariegos v. Nissan North America, Inc.

Automotive

January 31, 2023, 7:57 PM