Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Crowell & Moring on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against UnitedHealth to California Central District Court. The suit, which seeks reimbursement for medical services rendered, was filed by Williams Wollitz Hakakian on behalf of Ata Mazaheri. The case is 2:23-cv-00865, Mazaheri v. UnitedHealthcare Insurance Co. et al.