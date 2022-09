Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against Cabinets To Go LLC, Christopher Lambert and Thomas Sullivan to Massachusetts District Court. The suit, over alleged sexual harassment and assault, was filed by HKM Employment Attorneys on behalf of Cabinets To Go employee. The case is 1:22-cv-11545, Maytas v. Cabinets To Go, LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 20, 2022, 11:33 AM