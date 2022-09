New Suit - Employment

PNC Financial Services and Simple Finance Technology Corp. were hit with an employment lawsuit Tuesday in California Southern District Court. The court action, for alleged discrimination based on national origin, was filed by the Rava Law Firm on behalf of Ekaterina Maistrenko and Aleksandr Maystrenko. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-01457, Maystrenko et al v. PNC Bank, National Association et al.