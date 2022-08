Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe on Sunday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against cybersecurity company Venafi Inc. to Texas Western District Court. The complaint, filed by Dunham LLP on behalf of Steven G. Maysonave, accuses the defendant of breaching its stock option agreement with the plaintiff by canceling his options as a result of Thoma Bravo investing in Venafi for $1.2 billion. The case is 1:22-cv-00876, Maysonave v. Venafi, Inc.

Cybersecurity

August 29, 2022, 10:40 AM