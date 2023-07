Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Littler Mendelson on Wednesday removed an employment lawsuit against Versum Materials US to Texas Western District Court. The suit was filed by attorneys C. Ashley Callahan and Nicole Conger on behalf of a plaintiff claiming gender discrimination and hostile work environment. The case is 1:23-cv-00863, Mays v. Versum Materials US, LLC.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

July 26, 2023, 7:54 PM

Plaintiffs

Rachel Mays

defendants

Versum Materials US, LLC

defendant counsels

Littler Mendelson

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination