New Suit

T-Mobile, the mobile service provider, and Peter O. Sualdik were slapped with a lawsuit Tuesday in Indiana Northern District Court. The suit was filed by a pro se plaintiff who contends that T-Mobile did not accept payment for his phone bill. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-00246, Mays v. T-Mobile et al.

Telecommunications

August 24, 2022, 5:00 AM