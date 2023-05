New Suit - Wrongful Death

Uber Freight and POP Trucking were hit with a wrongful death lawsuit Wednesday in North Carolina Western District Court. The suit, for claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was brought by Levine Law Group on behalf of the estate of Patrick Mays. Oleg Polishchuk is represented by Poyner Spruill. The case is 5:23-cv-00073, Mays v. Polishchuk et al.

Transportation & Logistics

May 24, 2023, 2:56 PM

Plaintiffs

Foster Mays

Plaintiffs

Levine Law Group PA

Levine Law Group

defendants

Oleg Polishchuk

Uber Freight, LLC

defendant counsels

Poyner Spruill

nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision