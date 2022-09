Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Dinsmore & Shohl on Thursday removed a consumer class action against People's Bank to West Virginia Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Rod Smith Law and other counsel, contends that the defendant applies overdraft charges to accounts that are not actually overdrawn. The case is 2:22-cv-00418, Mays v. Peoples Bank.

Banking & Financial Services

September 29, 2022, 7:34 PM