Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Fisher & Phillips on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Konica Minolta Business Solutions USA to Michigan Eastern District Court. The suit, over alleged race and age-based employment discrimination, was filed by attorney D. Rick Martin on behalf of Bonita Mays. The case is 2:22-cv-12508, Mays v. Konica Minolta Business Solutions, U.S.A., Inc.

Technology

October 19, 2022, 2:08 PM