Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Simmons Jannace DeLuca on Thursday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Target and Elias Properties Valley Stream to New York Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Gregory Spektor and Associates on behalf of Monica Nicole Mays. Wilson Elser is representing Elias Properties. The case is 2:23-cv-02958, Mays v. Elias Properties Valley Stream 500 Sunrise, LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 20, 2023, 3:21 PM

Plaintiffs

Monica Nicole Mays

defendants

Target Corporation

Elias Properties Valley Stream 500 Sunrise, LLC

defendant counsels

Simmons Jannace Deluca, LLP

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims