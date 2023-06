New Suit - Employment

Archer Daniels Midland, the agricultural and commodities trading company, was slapped with an employment lawsuit in Tennessee Western District Court on Tuesday. The lawsuit was brought by a pro se plaintiff who is alleging discrimination on the basis of age and race. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01107, Mays v. Archer Daniels Midland Company.

Agriculture

June 06, 2023, 6:57 PM

Plaintiffs

Latrez Mays

defendants

Archer Daniels Midland Company

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination