New Suit - Antitrust Class Action

Merck, the New Jersey-based pharmaceutical company, was hit with an antitrust class action Friday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court over its rotavirus vaccine, RotaTeq. The complaint contends that Merck incentivized competitor GlaxoSmithKline to maintain high prices for its rotavirus vaccine instead of competing with Merck. The plaintiffs argue that this incentive caused less competitive pressure on Merck to reduce the pricing of RotaTeq. The class is represented by Berger Montague; Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll; and the City of Baltimore Department of Law. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00828, Mayor And City Council Of Baltimore v. Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.