Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at McDonald Hopkins removed an employment discrimination lawsuit on Friday against Graybar Electric, a privately owned distributor of industrial supplies, to Ohio Northern District Court. The complaint was filed by Spitz, the Employees Law Firm on behalf of a former employee who alleges disability discrimination. The case 4:23-cv-00839, Mayo v. Graybar Electric Company, Inc.

Wholesalers

April 21, 2023, 11:58 AM

Plaintiffs

Eric Mayo

defendants

Graybar Electric Company, Inc.

defendant counsels

McDonald Hopkins

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination