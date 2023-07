Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Walters Richardson PLLC on Monday removed a lawsuit against Geico and other defendants to Kentucky Eastern District Court. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by attorney Shane Hall on behalf of Betty Maynard. The case is 7:23-cv-00057, Maynard v. Wolford, LLC et al.

Insurance

July 24, 2023, 8:30 PM

Plaintiffs

Betty Maynard

Plaintiffs

Shane Hall Attorney At Law, PLLC

defendants

GEICO Indemnity Company

Matthew Lester

Wolford, LLC

defendant counsels

Boehl Stopher Graves

Ward Hocker Thornton

Wmr Defense - Lex

Walters Richardson, Pllc -Lex

nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision