Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Maynard, Cooper & Gale on Wednesday removed an ERISA lawsuit against Aetna, a health care insurance company, to Kentucky Eastern District Court. The complaint, for a disputed claim under a long-term disability policy, was filed by Mehr Fairbanks Trial Lawyers on behalf of David Maynard. The case is 7:22-cv-00122, Maynard v. Aetna Life Insurance Company.