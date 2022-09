Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders on Wednesday removed a conversion lawsuit against Ally Financial to Massachusetts District Court. The suit, filed by Davagian Grillo & Semple on behalf of Kelvin Maynard and Theresa Maynard, accuses the defendant of wrongfully repossessing the plaintiffs' vehicle despite informing them that their auto loan had been fully paid. The case is 1:22-cv-11556, Maynard et al. v. Ally Financial Inc.