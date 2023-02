News From Law.com

Density, a San Francisco-based tech firm that uses sensors to measure how busy a space is in real-time, has hired a Maynard Cooper & Gale partner as general counsel. Jamal Al-Haj said he decided to take the role after being wowed by the company's leadership and product. Its sensors measure how busy a space is in real time.

Technology

February 02, 2023, 2:12 PM