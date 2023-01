News From Law.com

Alabama-based Maynard Cooper & Gale and Carolinas-based Nexsen Pruet said Thursday that they are merging, creating a 550-lawyer law firm operating out of 23 offices in the U.S. The merged firm, named Maynard Nexsen, effective April 1, 2023, will be one of the largest Southeast law firms, with attorneys in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, the Carolinas and Tennessee, along with attorneys in California, Washington, D.C., and Texas.

January 05, 2023, 7:14 AM