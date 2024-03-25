Who Got The Work

Monica K. Loseman, Mary Beth Maloney and Kate Lee of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher have entered appearances for Hut 8 Corp., a Bitcoin mining company which was formed in Nov. 2023 from the merger of Hut 8 Mining and US Bitcoin, and its top officers in a pending securities class action. The complaint, filed Feb. 7 in New York Southern District Court by Glancy Prongay & Murray and the Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, accuses the defendants of overstating the value of US Bitcoin's assets and failing to disclose that one of US Bitcoin's largest shareholders was an undisclosed related party. The suit comes on the heels of a Jan. 18 report by J Capital Research. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero, is 1:24-cv-00904, Mayiras v. Hut 8 Corp. et al.

Cryptocurrency

March 25, 2024, 9:52 AM

Plaintiffs

Ryan Mayiras

Plaintiffs

Glancy Prongay & Murray

defendants

Hut 8 Corp.

Jaime Leverton

Shenif Visram

defendant counsels

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws