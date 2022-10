New Suit - Employment

Morgan & Morgan filed an alleged race- and disability-based employment discrimination lawsuit Tuesday in Georgia Northern District Court on behalf of Kelvin Mayfield. The suit pursues claims against Fibervisions Inc. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-04252, Mayfield v. Fibervisions, Inc.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

October 27, 2022, 5:53 AM