New Suit

Comerica Bank and other defendants were hit with a race-based discrimination lawsuit on Friday in Texas Southern District Court. The suit was filed pro se by Helen Tyne Mayfield. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-00225, Mayfield v. Comerica Bank & Co. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

January 20, 2023, 8:16 PM