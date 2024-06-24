Attorneys from Dinsmore & Shohl have stepped in to represent FANUC America Corp. in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The complaint, filed May 10 in Kentucky Western District Court by Bradley Arant Boult Cummings on behalf of Mayfield Consumer Products, accuses the defendants of failing to design and install an automated system to the plaintiff's specifications. Co-defendant Altimate Controls is represented by Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Benjamin Beaton, is 5:24-cv-00091, Mayfield Consumer Products, LLC v. Altimate Controls, LLC et al.
Industrial, Chemicals & Materials
June 24, 2024, 10:27 AM