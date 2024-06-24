Who Got The Work

Attorneys from Dinsmore & Shohl have stepped in to represent FANUC America Corp. in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The complaint, filed May 10 in Kentucky Western District Court by Bradley Arant Boult Cummings on behalf of Mayfield Consumer Products, accuses the defendants of failing to design and install an automated system to the plaintiff's specifications. Co-defendant Altimate Controls is represented by Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Benjamin Beaton, is 5:24-cv-00091, Mayfield Consumer Products, LLC v. Altimate Controls, LLC et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

June 24, 2024, 10:27 AM

Plaintiffs

Mayfield Consumer Products, LLC

Plaintiffs

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings

defendants

Altimate Controls, LLC

Fanuc America Corporation

Patrick Wilkens

defendant counsels

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani

Dinsmore & Shohl

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract