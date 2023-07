Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Kyocera AVX Greenville Components Corp. and other defendants to South Carolina District Court. The suit, over alleged religion-based employment discrimination, was filed by a pro se plaintiff. The case is 6:23-cv-03511, Mayes v. Kyocera Avx Greenville LLC et al.

South Carolina

July 21, 2023, 11:50 AM

Plaintiffs

Jenene Mayes

defendants

Components Corporation

Genevieve Delfin

Joe Dwars

Joshua Lindsey

Kyocera Avx Greenville LLC

Melissa King

Stacy Eldridge

defendant counsels

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination