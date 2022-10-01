Who Got The Work

Kenn Brotman and Jin To of K&L Gates has entered an appearance for College Chefs LLC in a pending class action over alleged wage-and-hour violations. The complaint, filed Aug. 17 in Illinois Central District Court by Brown LLC, claims that the defendant failed to incorporate non-base compensation into workers' pay rates for purposes of calculating overtime wages. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Colin Stirling Bruce, is 2:22-cv-02168, Mayes v. College Chefs LLC.

Illinois

October 01, 2022, 1:50 PM