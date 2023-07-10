Who Got The Work

Baird Holm partners Brian D. Moore and Scott P. Moore and associate Sarah M. Huyck have entered appearances for Union Pacific, the major U.S. railway, in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The complaint, filed May 26 in Nebraska District Court by Nichols Kaster PLLP, is part of a string of cases arising from a company-wide 'Fitness-for-Duty' policy implemented by Union Pacific which requires employees to disclose certain health conditions. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Joseph F. Bataillon, is 8:23-cv-00225, Mayer v. Union Pacific Railroad Co.

Transportation & Logistics

July 10, 2023, 6:42 AM

Plaintiffs

Richard Mayer

Plaintiffs

Nichols Kaster

defendants

Union Pacific Railroad Co.

defendant counsels

Baird Holm

nature of claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA