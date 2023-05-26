New Suit - Employment

Union Pacific, the major U.S. railway, was sued Friday in Nebraska District Court over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The lawsuit, brought by Nichols Kaster PLLP, is part of a string of cases arising from a company-wide 'Fitness-for-Duty' policy implemented by Union Pacific which requires employees to disclose certain health conditions. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:23-cv-00225, Mayer v. Union Pacific Railroad Co.

Transportation & Logistics

May 26, 2023, 8:01 PM

Plaintiffs

Richard Mayer

Plaintiffs

Nichols Kaster

defendants

Union Pacific Railroad Co.

nature of claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA