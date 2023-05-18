Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Baker & Hostetler on Thursday removed a digital privacy class action against Duly Health and Care to Illinois Northern District Court. The complaint, filed by Stephan Zouras LLP and the Almeida Law Group, is part of a wave of lawsuits accusing medical providers of unlawfully transmitting user data to third parties through website tracking pixels. The case is 1:23-cv-03132, Mayer v. Midwest Physician Administrative Services, LLC d/b/a Duly Health And Care.

Health Care

May 18, 2023, 6:19 PM

Plaintiffs

Patricia Mayer

defendants

Midwest Physician Administrative Services, LLC d/b/a Duly Health And Care

defendant counsels

Baker & Hostetler

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims