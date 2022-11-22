New Suit - Employment

Littler Mendelson filed a complaint Tuesday in Tennessee Middle District Court targeting job recruiter GPAC LLP over an account executive employment agreement. The complaint was filed on behalf of former GPAC employee Alexander Mayer, who seeks a declaration that the agreement does not preclude his ability to maintain his current position with Green Key Resources. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-00949, Mayer v. gpac, LLP.

Business Services

November 22, 2022, 7:06 PM