Former Mayer Brown M&A lawyer Frederick "Fritz" Lark last week moved his energy deal-making practice to McDermott Will & Emery, citing a desire to take advantage of the firm's recent investments in a "one-stop" energy practice. Lark started as a partner in McDermott's transactions practice last Friday, just days before the largest federal cash infusion into the U.S. clean energy market in history via the Inflation Reduction Act.

August 18, 2022, 9:00 AM