Mayer Brown Looks to Reignite Debtors Practice After Largest...

For Mayer Brown global restructuring debtor practice lead Louis Chiappetta, the successful emergence of GWG Holdings from Chapter 11 meant more than a successful client outcome, the resolution of $2.1 billion in debt, and the end of a tumultuous 16-month process that saw the debtor's entire board of directors quit amid an SEC investigation and allegations of fraud by 27,000 secured creditors. It also marked a turning point for Mayer Brown's debtor's practice, to which Chiappetta arrived in 2019 from Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom. The company's largest debtor-side representation ever—with the next-largest debtor case occurring over a decade ago—GWG Holdings marked Mayer Brown's resurgence as a player in representing major debtors.

August 25, 2023, 10:35 AM

