Mayer Brown Lands $10.3M Verdict for Korean Cellphone Manufa...

Mayer Brown obtained a $10.26 million verdict for a Korean company in a patent infringement jury trial in the Eastern District of Texas against OnePlus Technology (Shenzhen) Co. Ltd. The week-long trial, ending March 29, concluded with jury findings the the Chinese company OnePlus willfully infringed five of Pantech's patents related to wireless communication and user interface technologies used in OnePlus's smartphones, and held that the patents were valid.

April 04, 2024, 5:26 PM

